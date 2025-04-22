Economy
Mint Primer: Will gold soon touch ₹1 lakh/10gm?
Summary
- After a record-shattering 2024, prices of the yellow metal have maintained their momentum this year, consistently scaling new peaks.
While many of us have been obsessing over portfolio strategies, a simple nostrum from our grandmothers—“buy gold!"—is beating almost every asset class, not just in India but globally. Mint explains what the booming bullion market means for Indian investors.
