Gold, silver rush drives Dhanteras 2025 sales — consumers spend ₹1 lakh crore ahead of Diwali

Indian consumers went on a spree on Dhanteras this year, spending ₹1 lakh crore in total, driven by high rates of gold and silver prices purchases despite their steep price increase.

According to Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), gold and silver prices accounted for ₹60,000 crore of the total sale, which is an increase of 25 per cent as compared to last year, as buyers rushed to purchase the precious metals.

The gold and silver buying spree on Dhanteras came despite gold prices increased to ₹1,30,000 per 10 gram.

"The past two days have seen an unprecedented rush in jewellery markets," said Pankaj Arora, national president of All India Jewellers and Goldsmith Federation, which is CAIT's jewellery wing.

Silver prices have also seen a sharp uptick on Dhanteras 2025, climbing roughly 55 per cent to 1,80,000 per kilogram as compared to ₹98,000 last year. However, demand for silver on Dhanteras remained robust on the back of consumers flocking the bullions as they rushed to make safe investments, CAIT said.

In Delhi alone, sales of gold and silver exceeded the ₹10,000 crore mark on Dhanteras, according to Arora.

Silver sales surge 40% on Dhanteras According to another jewellery body, high gold prices on Dhanteras resulted in a robust demand for silver, with the white metal outpacing the yellow metal in terms of sales.

Demand of silver coins increased sharply, recording a 35-40 per cent surge this year as compared to the last, as per another industry body quoted by PTI.

“Despite high prices, sentiment remains upbeat, driven by strategic purchases. Silver coins and puja items surged 40 per cent year-on-year, marking silver's rise as a smart, value-focused investment,” All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) Chairman Rajesh Rokde was quoted as saying by PTI.

Gold buying volume dips, but value increases According to Rokde, Dhanteras 2025 saw an overall dip of around 15 per cent in the sales volume of gold.

“Dhanteras 2025 has seen a 10-15 per cent dip in overall volume compared to last year, but value is up sharply... we expect festive sales to cross ₹50,000 crore,” he told PTI.

Gold prices surged 63 per cent as compared to Dhanteras last year to a record high of ₹1,32,000 per 10 gram, but saw a modest price correction driven by profit booking.

In Delhi, gold price on Dhanteras dipped to ₹1,32,000 per 10 gram from ₹1,34,000. In Mumbai, prices of gold corrected to ₹1,28,000 from ₹1,30,000 on Saturday.

Silver prices in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities also saw a correction.

The overnight dip in gold prices triggered gold purchase on Dhanteras even further, as consumers flocked to buy coins and bullion in 1-50 gram denominations for investment, early weddings, and lightweight jewellery.

“Average transaction value rose 20-25 per cent despite volume dips from high prices. Most encouraging is the 35-40 per cent surge in silver coin sales, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, where buyers opted for budget-friendly investments and ceremonial gifting,” GJC Vice Chairman Avinash Gupta.