“We are therefore pulling forward our runoff forecast from December to July, with risks tilted to the even earlier side," Hatzius said. “With inflation probably still far above target at that point, we no longer think that the start to runoff will substitute for a quarterly rate hike. We continue to see hikes in March, June, and September, and have now added a hike in December."
In its December meeting minutes, Fed officials signaled they are preparing to move quicker than the last time they tightened monetary policy in a bid to keep the US economy from overheating amid high inflation and near-full employment. These conditions -- along with a larger balance sheet that’s suppressing longer-term borrowing costs -- “could warrant a potentially faster pace of policy rate normalization," the minutes said.
Officials also saw the timing of reducing the $8.8 trillion balance sheet as likely “closer to that of policy-rate liftoff than in the committee’s previous experience," according to the minutes.
The U.S. unemployment rate fell below 4% and wages jumped last month, adding to evidence of a tight labor market.
Goldman’s forecast for the terminal funds rate unchanged at 2.5%-2.75%.