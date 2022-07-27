Goldman Sachs chases its main street banking ambitions—slowly5 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 05:18 PM IST
The Wall Street powerhouse is betting on checking accounts, new partnerships to give its consumer bank a boost
The Wall Street powerhouse is betting on checking accounts, new partnerships to give its consumer bank a boost
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. first started taking deposits from ordinary savers more than six years ago. It still has a way to go before it can call itself a full-service consumer bank.