Goldman Sachs chases its main street banking ambitions—slowly
The Wall Street powerhouse is betting on checking accounts, new partnerships to give its consumer bank a boost
The Wall Street powerhouse is betting on checking accounts, new partnerships to give its consumer bank a boost
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. first started taking deposits from ordinary savers more than six years ago. It still has a way to go before it can call itself a full-service consumer bank.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. first started taking deposits from ordinary savers more than six years ago. It still has a way to go before it can call itself a full-service consumer bank.
The bank has invested billions of dollars in Marcus, the consumer arm named after the firm’s founder. Its high-yield savings accounts have amassed more than $100 billion in deposits, but its long-delayed checking account remains in beta testing. Its credit-card business has struggled to grow much beyond the splashy offering it launched with Apple three years ago. Marcus offers installment loans for big-ticket purchases, but no auto loans or mortgages.
The bank has invested billions of dollars in Marcus, the consumer arm named after the firm’s founder. Its high-yield savings accounts have amassed more than $100 billion in deposits, but its long-delayed checking account remains in beta testing. Its credit-card business has struggled to grow much beyond the splashy offering it launched with Apple three years ago. Marcus offers installment loans for big-ticket purchases, but no auto loans or mortgages.
Goldman, the go-to financier for the rich and powerful, has a lot riding on its consumer project. Traditional investment banking and trading, Goldman’s bread-and-butter businesses, are highly lucrative but can wilt in a market downturn. A strong consumer business could provide a stable revenue base that, in turn, could win Goldman a more generous stock valuation. Goldman shares are down 17% so far this year, slightly outperforming the S&P 500.
But the business hasn’t yet turned a profit, and Goldman isn’t saying when it thinks it will. Still, the bank expects the consumer business to top $4 billion in annual revenue by 2024, roughly double what it is on pace to bring in this year.
To get there, it must succeed in an unfamiliar role: underdog. And it needs to do it while staring down a possible recession that could damage the finances of American households.
Building a bank from scratch “certainly takes investment, and we’ve been making investment," Chief Executive David Solomon said on a conference call with analysts last week.
Marcus opened in 2016 to make small personal loans of a few thousand dollars. It also offered online-only savings accounts that customers could start with as little as $1. Those deposits helped Goldman move away from more expensive wholesale credit facilities, which lowered its borrowing costs.
Even then, executives made it clear that the bank wasn’t in a hurry to scale up Marcus. “We want to be very deliberate," Harit Talwar, who joined Goldman in 2015 from Discover Financial Services to run Marcus, said at an investor conference that fall.
Progress has come in fits and starts. Goldman launched its credit card with Apple in 2019, which brought the bank new customers. A mobile-banking app came in 2020, as did a deal to buy the General Motors Co. card business for about $2.5 billion, replacing Capital One Financial Corp.
In early 2021, the bank lost one of Marcus’s key architects when Omer Ismail left Goldman to join Walmart Inc.’s nascent financial-technology offering. Mr. Talwar left later that year.
The bank, meanwhile, was struggling to bulk up its credit-card business.
Goldman in recent years has reached out to a number of U.S. airlines to see if they were interested in card partnerships, The Wall Street Journal previously reported. The bank was in talks with JetBlue Airways Corp. last year about taking over its credit-card program, the Journal reported, but the airline opted to stay with Barclays PLC. Macy’s Inc., too, rebuffed Goldman’s offer, according to people familiar with the matter, choosing to keep its partnership with Citigroup Inc.
The bank weighed launching a debit card with a rewards program last year in partnership with a smaller bank, but decided against doing so because executives worried the project would invite regulatory scrutiny, according to a person familiar with the matter. Federal law caps the interchange fees that many big banks can earn on debit transactions, but smaller banks are exempt.
Goldman ran into more hurdles when trying to launch the GM card. Technical glitches delayed the transfer of card balances from Capital One to Goldman, according to people familiar with the matter. Structuring the card’s rewards program also took longer than expected, some of the people said. The card went live in January, several months past schedule.
A plan to offer checking accounts is also behind schedule. At the bank’s 2020 investor day, executives said they would come in 2021, but the bank turned its focus to other priorities. Goldman now expects to start offering checking accounts later this year.
The consumer bank now has about 14 million customers, more than $100 billion in deposits, and $12 billion in credit card loans on its books. Marcus is now focused on launching its checking product and bringing GreenSky, the specialty lender it bought earlier this year, into the fold. It is also searching for new partnerships—card and otherwise.
“There are lots of partnership opportunities and lots of people coming to us, given our relationships, our technology, et cetera, that are interested in doing things with us," Mr. Solomon told analysts last week.
The launch of checking is key to making Marcus a viable option as a primary bank. Checking will also unlock new business opportunities for Marcus by reaching its customers more often and selling them on other products, like credit cards, Stephanie Cohen, Goldman’s global co-head of consumer and wealth management, said in an interview.
“The seeds needed to reach the $4 billion revenue goal are already planted in the ground," she said.
Revenue at Marcus grew 67% in the second quarter from a year earlier to $608 million. Goldman expects to have $30 billion in card and consumer loan balances and $150 billion in consumer deposits by 2024, up from $16 billion and more than $100 billion, respectively, at the end of June.
It is unclear when, or if, new business lines will be added after checking launches. The bank hasn’t announced plans to expand into bigger-ticket consumer products such as mortgage lending or auto finance.
Other challenges loom: Goldman’s contract with Apple allows the tech giant to add another issuer before the deal expires, according to a person familiar with the matter. Larger card issuers typically wouldn’t agree to such an arrangement, according to people who negotiate co-branded card deals.
Apple recently announced a new buy-now pay-later offering. Goldman is involved in some of the product’s back-end functions, but Apple will approve borrowers and fund the loans itself.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.