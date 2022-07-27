Goldman Sachs chases its main street banking ambitions—slowly

Goldman in recent years has reached out to a number of U.S. airlines to see if they were interested in card partnerships, The Wall Street Journal previously reported. The bank was in talks with JetBlue Airways Corp. last year about taking over its credit-card program, the Journal reported, but the airline opted to stay with Barclays PLC. Macy’s Inc., too, rebuffed Goldman’s offer, according to people familiar with the matter, choosing to keep its partnership with Citigroup Inc.