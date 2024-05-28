Goldman Sachs raises India’s GDP growth forecast to 6.7% for 2024; expects RBI repo rate cut in December quarter
Goldman Sachs has revised upwards India’s GDP forecast by 10 basis points (bps) to 6.7% for 2024 as it expects sustained growth momentum with extra fiscal space on the back of massive dividend transfer by the RBI.
Goldman Sachs has raised its GDP growth forecast on account of the bumper dividend by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and has also pushed back its expectations of interest rate cut by the central bank.