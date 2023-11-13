Goldman Sachs raises Indian shares to ‘overweight’ on growth, earnings momentum
Goldman Sachs expects India's real economic growth to be 6.5% in 2023 and 6.3% in 2024 - the highest among large economies in the region, but slightly below the Indian central bank's target of 6.5% for fiscal 2024.
Goldman Sachs upgraded Indian shares to “overweight" from “marketweight", citing strong economic growth prospects, steady domestic mutual fund inflows and a potential supply chain shift from China.
