Goldman Sachs revises India's current account deficit forecast to 1.3% from 1.9% of GDP

Investment bank and financial services major Goldman Sachs on Tuesday revised India's current account deficit (CAD) forecasts for calendar year (CY) 2024 to 1.3% of the GDP, from 1.9% of the GDP estimated earlier, on the back of lower oil prices and higher-than-expected services exports during the year.

Goldman Sachs also revised India's CAD forecast for CY 2023 to 1% of the country's GDP from 1.3% estimated earlier.

In a report titled, 'Asia in Focus - India: Flow and stock cushion for external balances', Goldman Sachs Economic Research said India’s external balances remain favourable with a combination of low current account deficit, strong public market capital flows, adequate forex reserves and low external debt. "Combined with this, our expectations for a weaker dollar suggest a 'goldilocks' environment for external balances," it added.

While the current account measures the flow of trade, including goods, services and investments in and out of a country, a trade deficit, the largest component of the current account deficit (CAD), occurs when the value of the goods and services a country imports exceeds that of its exports.

In 2024, a reduction in India's CAD can be attributable to a 0.7% reduction in oil trade deficit, 0.2% increase in services trade surplus, 0.2% increase in non-oil trade deficit and 0.1% reduction in primary income, Goldman Sachs said in the report.

The investment bank and financial services major added that it expected the capital flow environment to turn conducive for India on the back of a strong domestic growth, its inclusion in the JPMorgan Government Bond Index (JPM-GBI), and expectation from the US Federal Reserve, to start reducing interest rates over the year.

India’s CAD declined to 1% of GDP during Q2, FY2024 (July-September 2023 period), down from 1.1% in the preceding quarter and 3.8% a year ago, largely due to a narrowing of the merchandise trade deficit.

The merchandise trade deficit narrowed from $78.3 billion in Q2FY2023 to $61 billion in Q2FY2024. Meanwhile, services exports stood at $28.69 billion in November 2023, compared to $28.70 billion in October.

Overall, India's CAD decreased to $8.3 billion in the September quarter of FY2024 against a deficit of $9.2 billion in the preceding three months, according to the Reserve Bank of India data released last week.

During Q2, FY2023, the current account balance recorded a deficit of $30.9 billion.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs expects crude oil prices, which make up a significant part of the country's import bill, to average at $81 a barrel in 2024, from its earlier forecast of $90 a barrel during the year.

"We are tracking (India's) oil imports at $164bn in January-November 2023, lower than the same period a year ago ($189bn) as oil prices have been around 18% lower on average in CY23 than CY22," the report said.

"Based on the current run rates and our recent oil price forecast change, we estimate oil imports for the full year (2023) at $183bn (vs. $191bn estimated earlier)," it added.

Brent crude oil prices stood at about $78.66 a barrel on Tuesday, down 4.2% annually.

As things stand, Indian exports have been impacted by a slowdown in global growth. The tightening of interest rates due to nagging inflation, especially in advanced Western economies, has led to a slowdown in business, investment and trade. Conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia have also threatened to push up commodity prices, leading to greater inflationary pressures.

However, the Indian economy, which grew 7.6% during the July-September quarter of the current financial year 2023-24 (Q2FY24), remains the fastest-growing major economy in the world, supported by government spending and robust performance in manufacturing, mining, and construction sectors.

