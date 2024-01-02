Goldman Sachs revises India's current account deficit forecast to 1.3% from 1.9% of GDP
Goldman Sachs says in 2024, a reduction in India's current account deficit can be attributable to a 0.7% reduction in oil trade deficit, 0.2% increase in services trade surplus, 0.2% increase in non-oil trade deficit and 0.1% reduction in primary income
Investment bank and financial services major Goldman Sachs on Tuesday revised India's current account deficit (CAD) forecasts for calendar year (CY) 2024 to 1.3% of the GDP, from 1.9% of the GDP estimated earlier, on the back of lower oil prices and higher-than-expected services exports during the year.