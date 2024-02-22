Goldman Sachs’s Chief Economist Has Nailed Big Calls. Here’s His Next One.
Greg Ip , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 22 Feb 2024, 07:45 PM IST
SummaryJan Hatzius was prescient on housing in 2008 and a soft landing in 2023.
Goldman Sachs is upbeat about the economy this year. Its economists see healthy growth of 2.3%, unemployment staying below 4%, and the probability of recession at just 15%—all more optimistic than the consensus. And they see inflation, excluding food and energy, continuing to fall, to a little over 2% (using the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure) by year-end.
