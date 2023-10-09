Goldman Sachs sees India’s government curbing investment
To curb its budget deficit, India's government is likely to reduce its investment spending in the coming years, said Goldman Sachs Group Inc., giving the private sector scope to pick up the slack.
India’s government will probably scale back on its investment spending in the coming years as it curbs its budget deficit, said Goldman Sachs Group Inc., giving the private sector scope to pick up the slack.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message