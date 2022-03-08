Goldman Sachs warns: Global economy faces ‘largest energy supply shocks ever’

"In the short term, coping with such a supply shock would require the combined help of global strategic reserves, core-OPEC, Iran, and higher prices to reduce consumption," the bank said. A slowdown in talks with Iran over its nuclear programme, which would end sanctions against its oil sales, is also adding to price pressures, as Russia's demands for a US guarantee that the sanctions it faces will not hurt its trade with Tehran. China has also raised new demands, according to the report.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}