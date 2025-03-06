Goldman Sees Faster German Growth on Fiscal Push, Fewer ECB Cuts

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expects a pick up in Germany’s economy on the back of its plan to increase defense spending will spillover to neighboring countries and spur others in the euro area to raise military outlays too.

As a result of the growth boost, the US investment bank no longer expects the European Central Bank to cut interest rates at its July meeting. It’s still forecasting 25 basis-point reductions at both the April and June meetings given subdued growth, progress with disinflation and downside risks from trade.

Goldman economists including Sven Jari Stehn raised their gross domestic product growth forecast for Germany by 0.2 percentage point to 0.2% for 2025 and by half a percentage point to 1.5% for 2026. With spillovers to neighbors, those changes raise the bank’s euro area growth forecast by 0.1 percentage point to 0.8% this year and by 0.2 percentage point to 1.3% in 2026.

Germany is unlocking hundreds of billions of euros for defense and infrastructure investments in a dramatic shift to its strict controls on government borrowing. Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz said on Tuesday night that Germany would amend the constitution to exempt defense and security outlays from limits on fiscal spending and do “whatever it takes” to defend the country.

“While growth could turn out stronger with a faster increase in public spending in Germany, we continue to see near-term downside risks to growth from the possibility of an across-the-board tariff on EU exports to the US,” the Goldman economists wrote.

