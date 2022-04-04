GoM for GST reforms pushes for rigorous enforcement

Tax evasion is set to become tougher under the GST regime, with the proposals largely aimed at identifying fake invoices, dubious transactions and high-risk taxpayers using data analytics and machine learning. The proposed measures include biometric verification and physical verification of premises of high-risk businesses flagged by the system as a prerequisite for registration. Besides, banks may be asked to report all point of sale (PoS) machine payments received by them on a quarterly consolidated basis, as per the recommendation of the GoM. The GoM may propose encouraging the use of QR codes for B2C transactions with incentives for buyers. The panel has proposed validation of bank accounts through National Payments Corp. of India (NPCI) data to identify illegitimate bank accounts to spot and curb frauds in tax refunds using dubious accounts. Other measures include mandatory e-invoicing for all B2B transactions, especially toys, electronics and cigarettes, where value addition is high, but the contribution to revenue at B2C supply level is low.