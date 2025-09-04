NEW DELHI : Eight opposition-ruled states have urged the Centre to set up a group of ministers (GoM) to assess revenue losses arising from the goods and services (GST) slab rationalization and explore possible compensation mechanisms, Rajesh Dharmani, Himachal Pradesh’s town and country planning minister, told Mint on Thursday.

Dharmani, who represented the state at the 56th GST Council meeting in New Delhi on 3 September, said revenue protection has become critical for states in view of mounting fiscal pressures.

“As far as the GST rationalization is concerned, there was no difference of opinion at all; all states supported it," he said.

“But simultaneously, every state(s), including BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party)-ruled states... were also apprehensive about the fall in state revenue," he added.

He added that the flood-hit state—which is preparing a proposal to seek around ₹5,000 crore in central assistance for rehabilitation and restoration—anticipates an annual revenue loss of ₹800-1,000 crore from the indirect tax reform.

In a marathon 10-hour meeting on 3 September, the GST Council approved lowering tax rates on a wide range of goods, from packaged foods to consumer electronics, as part of an overhaul of India’s indirect tax system.

The new rates, which aim to streamline the multi-tier tax structure and boost consumption, take effect on 22 September, the first day of the Hindu festival of Navratri.

Yet the reforms left a thorny issue unresolved. Several opposition-ruled states warned of revenue losses from the cuts and renewed demands for compensation from the Centre, a debate that remains unsettled.

The indirect tax reform is expected to reduce states' revenue by about ₹93,000 crore. However, higher levies on sin goods such as tobacco are likely to offset nearly ₹45,000 crore of that loss, leaving a shortfall of around ₹48,000 crore.

Dharmani noted that while sin and luxury goods will remain under the highest GST slab of 40%, such goods as tobacco products face additional cesses and surcharges that push their effective tax burden to about 88%.

“The remaining levies (above the 40% rate) rest solely with the Union government," he said.

“Karnataka has put this case out very strongly that states should be compensated (from such additional levies)," he added.

To be sure, the GST compensation cess will remain in place until 31 March 2026, with proceeds directed toward repaying pandemic-era loans taken to compensate states for revenue losses.

“Pan masala, gutkha, cigarettes, chewing tobacco products such as zarda, unmanufactured tobacco, and bidis will continue to attract the existing GST rates and compensation cess, where applicable, until the loan and interest repayment obligations under the compensation cess account are fully met," the Union finance ministry said in its 3 September statement.

“There is no weightage given to producers or to manufacturing states, nor are geographical factors taken into account while deciding the share of taxes," Dharmani said, adding that states like Himachal Pradesh, which adopted family planning early and thus have smaller populations, are at a relative disadvantage in revenue sharing.

He said Himachal Pradesh, along with several other states, has urged the Centre to build targeted incentives into the devolution formula, pointing out that it currently gives no weightage to production, manufacturing activity, geographical factors, or difficult terrain.

Among the suggestions, he said, were allocating 1-2 percentage points from the 18% GST slab to producing states, and allowing states to levy special cesses to address disasters and environmental challenges such as pollution.

The consumption boost

The GST overhaul could have a disinflationary effect of up to 1.1 percentage points if the cuts are fully passed on to consumers, boosting real incomes in the run-up to the festive season, said Manoranjan Sharma, chief economist at Infomerics Ratings.

On the fiscal side, the gross revenue impact is estimated at around ₹48,000 crore in 2025-26, though the net shortfall is likely to moderate to ₹22,000–24,000 crore, with higher compliance and stronger consumption expected to offset part of the loss, he said.

“The extent of price pass-through, which determines consumption lift and GST buoyancy, and the Centre-State compensation framework will be crucial to the reforms’ eventual success," he added.

India’s economy expanded 7.8% in the first quarter of 2025-26, a five-quarter high, driven by easing inflation, government data showed.

Retail inflation softened to 2.67% in July, down from 3.16% in May, and 2.82% in April. The June print of 2.10% was the lowest since January 2019, marking a sustained disinflationary trend that has bolstered real incomes.

Gross fixed capital formation, a proxy for investments, eased to 7.8% in April–June from 9.4% in the previous quarter, but stayed above 6.7% a year earlier.

On the expenditure side, private final consumption expenditure (PFCE) rose 7% in real terms, compared to 8.3% a year ago.

Meanwhile, goods and services tax (GST) collections in August stood at ₹1.86 trillion, up 6.5% from a year earlier, the second-slowest pace this fiscal. Weaker monsoon-season demand and uncertainty linked to US tariffs weighed on receipts.

Macro impact

D.K. Srivastava, chief policy advisor at EY India, said the rate cuts are likely to deliver broad-based gains by lowering prices and spurring demand across employment-intensive sectors such as textiles, consumer electronics, automobiles, and food products.

On the production side, fertilizers, agricultural machinery, and renewable energy are likely to benefit from reduced input costs, which will relieve farmers and improve efficiency.

These effects, he noted, could offset part of the immediate revenue loss and gather momentum over the medium term, with base broadening eventually overtaking short-term fiscal pressures.

“These positive effects would gather momentum over the medium term, and the base broadening effects could eventually overtake the short-term revenue reduction effects," he said.

“As far as macro impact in 2025-26 is concerned, there may be some marginal pressure on the Government of India's budgeted fiscal deficit. The prices would continue to remain low, and the gap between nominal gross domestic product (GDP) and real GDP growth would remain narrow," he added.

“Lowering GST rates would have a deflationary effect, since it brings down prices of intermediate goods and inputs for production. Producers can then pass on the benefits of lower production costs to consumers, thereby easing inflation and opening the way for further monetary policy easing," said Rumki Majumdar, economist, Deloitte.

“Even if producers do not pass the benefits by reducing final product prices, it helps improve the margins of producers. This would improve investment and lead to job creation. Both of these have a strong multiplier effect on income generation," she added.

Global worries linger

The government’s decision buoyed investor sentiment on Thursday, with auto and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) stocks leading the gains.

But, broader market weakness, fuelled by concerns over lingering US tariffs and persistent foreign capital outflows, dragged mid- and small-cap segments sharply lower, leading to frontline benchmarks closing with modest gains.

The Sensex rose 150 points, or 0.19%, to end at 80,718, while the Nifty 50 inched up 19 points, or 0.08%, to 24,734.30. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices fell 0.60% each.

“The GST rate rationalization, following the income tax cuts and lower interest rates, is a serious effort to boost consumption and hence the overall economic growth outlook. A wide range of products and some services will now be at lower rates, which is a positive surprise," said Rahul Singh, CIO-Equities, Tata Asset Management.

“This, coupled with certain process reforms, is also positive for small and medium enterprises. While the direct beneficiaries include consumer, autos, cement, healthcare, and insurance sectors, the second-order beneficiaries in terms of growth will be retail banks and non-banking financial companies," he added.

Meanwhile, India’s 10-year government bond yield rose to 6.494% on 4 September, down from 6.543% on 3 September, though higher than 6.318% reported a month ago.