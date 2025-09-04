GST overhaul: Opposition-ruled states urge Centre to set up GoM to assess revenue loss
Rhik Kundu , Subhash Narayan 6 min read 04 Sept 2025, 07:27 pm IST
Summary
The GST rationalization has left a thorny issue unresolved: Several opposition-ruled states have warned of revenue losses from the tax cuts and renewed demands for compensation from the Centre.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
NEW DELHI : Eight opposition-ruled states have urged the Centre to set up a group of ministers (GoM) to assess revenue losses arising from the goods and services (GST) slab rationalization and explore possible compensation mechanisms, Rajesh Dharmani, Himachal Pradesh’s town and country planning minister, told Mint on Thursday.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story