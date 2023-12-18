Google suspended over 2,500 fraudulent loan apps from Play Store, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
The finance minister added that the government is constantly engaged with the Reserve Bank of India, and other regulators and stakeholders concerned to control fraudulent loan apps.
Google has suspended or removed over 2,500 fraudulent loan apps from its Play Store between April 2021 and July 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on December 18.
