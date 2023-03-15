Government assistance ‘isn't a topic’ for the bank: Credit Suisse chair

Government assistance ‘isn't a topic’ for the bank: Credit Suisse chair1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 02:47 AM IST
The Swiss lender Chairman's comments arrived at a time when Credit Suisse's largest shareholder, Saudi National Bank said it would not buy more shares in the Swiss bank on regulatory grounds.
Amid the Credit Suisse crisis, its chairman Axel Lehmann on 15 March said state assistance 'isn't a topic' for the bank as it seeks to recover from a string of scandals that have undermined the confidence of investors and clients, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
