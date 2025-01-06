Will the government be able to meet its capex target for FY25?
Summary
- The pace of capital expenditure has been slow this fiscal year despite the government having budgeted moderate 17.1% growth, against an average increase of nearly 30% between FY21 and FY24.
A month ahead of the budget presentation, the union government is considering a plan to ease conditions states to obtain 50-year interest-free loans for capital expenditure in an effort to close in on its target for 2024-25. The union government's capex, which it has used to stimulate the economy since the covid-19 pandemic, has been lacklustre this year, having hit only 48% of the budgeted amount as of November.