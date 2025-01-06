Will the government be able to meet its capex target for FY25?

Inevitable shortfall

The outlay for capex via transfers is nearly 15% of the total budgeted figure of ₹11.11 trillion, which could make a slight difference if fully utilised. However, going by the current average monthly capex of ₹642 billion, the union government would only be able to carry out capex worth ₹7.7 trillion. Since capex is expected to pick up the pace in the last quarter, the figure may end up being higher, but it's unlikely to hit the ₹11.11 trillion target. “Despite the anticipated pick-up, we project capex to reach only ₹ 9.6 trillion, missing the full-year target," CareEdge said in a report last month.