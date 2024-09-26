Government capex to pick up, says finance ministry’s Economic Review for August

New Delhi: India’s economic growth, which slowed in the first quarter of 2024-25 due to subdued government capital expenditure (capex) ahead of the general election, is slated to pick up in the subsequent quarters on the back of higher public spending stimulating investment, said the Economic Review for August released on Thursday.

The document, written by the finance ministry’s department of economic affairs, said rural incomes and demand are expected to get stronger, and food inflation will be milder in the coming months in the absence of any serious adverse climate shocks.

It added that low oil prices are a positive for the Indian economy, whose high-frequency indicators till August fit well with the real gross domestic product (GDP) growth projection of 6.5-7% for fiscal year 2025 (FY25) provided by the Economic Survey 2023-24.

The latest monthly Economic Review cautioned about incipient signs of strains in certain sectors, which include moderating sales of passenger vehicles and a buildup of inventory, and slowing down of growth of fast-moving consumer goods sales in urban areas in Q1 FY25.

India’s economic growth slowed to 6.7% in the first quarter of FY25 due to subdued government capex ahead of the general election.

The government’s final consumption expenditure stood at ₹4.14 trillion in Q1FY25, down from ₹4.15 trillion in Q1 of FY24.

In August, car sales declined by 1.8% to 352,921 units, compared with 359,228 units in the same period the previous year, marking the second consecutive month of decline following a 2.5% decline in July.

However, at ₹11.11 trillion for FY25, the central government’s capex is significantly higher than the ₹9.5 trillion allocated under the revised estimates in FY24.

“The recent developments analyzed above indicate strong foundations of macroeconomic stability in India with steady growth, investment, employment and inflation trends, a strong and stable financial sector, as well as, a resilient external account including comfortable foreign exchange reserve position,” the latest Economic Review said.

“A challenge on the macroeconomic front is of navigating the continuing uncertainty in global economic prospects. We will likely encounter a cycle of policy rate cuts globally, amid fears of a recession in advanced economies and continuing geopolitical conflicts,” it added.

During August, India’s retail inflation remained below 4% for a second successive month. At 3.65%, the latest inflation data was also the second lowest in 12 months, the lowest being in July.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the repo rate—the interest rate at which it lends money to commercial banks and financial institutions—unchanged at 6.5% since February 2023.

Regulating interest rates is a key instrument for the central bank to control inflation.

A higher interest rate regime makes borrowing costs more expensive, reducing demand among banks, financial institutions and the general public, which can, in turn, bring down consumer spending and inflation.

However, with global central banks, especially from advanced economies, set to reduce interest rates, the RBI is also expected to reduce repo rates in the coming quarters.

The latest Economic Review warned that with stock markets globally booming, and reinforced by recent policy announcements in a few countries, the risk of an eventual correction has risen.