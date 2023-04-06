No final decision on import of milk products yet: Govt3 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 11:32 PM IST
Imports, if any, to be routed through NDDB to ensure interests of farmers are protected
NEW DELHI : New Delhi: The Union government on Thursday clarified that no final decision has been taken on import of milk products such as ghee and butter and that if at all such a decision is taken, imports would be routed only though the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), which would ensure that the market is not distorted and the interests of dairy farmers are protected.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×