Government credit guarantees do not amount to direct spending, say economists

Mumbai: Although credit guarantees remained at the centre of measures announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, these guarantees do not tantamount to any actual fiscal outlay and will have to be provided for only when they are revoked, said a report by Yes Bank’s economists.

The report said the announcements are expected to provide some support to the economy that has been ravaged due to the two covid-19 waves.

“It attempts to buffer the bottom pyramids of the economy – both from the production as well as the consumption side. The government lists out financial implications of the measures at ₹6.29 trillion, however, some of the schemes are spread out over a number of years and also rely on guarantee structures," the report said.

Overall, it estimates that the direct fiscal outlay from Sitharaman’s announcements at ₹78,000 crore, or 0.35% of the nominal gross domestic product (GDP) as has been used in the Union Budget FY22. As these measures do not involve any direct support to consumption, Yes Bank has retained its real GDP growth estimates for FY22 at 8.6%.

“In light of the economic disruption caused by the second wave, the government resorted to extending timelines of some of the existing schemes," it said.

Finance minister Sitharaman on Monday announced a relief package targeting healthcare, tourism, exports and job creation to support the economy that is struggling to recover from the pandemic’s second wave.

Others also pointed out that a large part of the stimulus announced on Monday is in the form of loan guarantees and not direct spends.

“While the measures are welcome and target covid-sensitive sectors, most of the fiscal support is still below the line and in the form of loan guarantees, and not direct stimulus. Overall, Amid various push and pull, there is a likelihood of fiscal slippage to the tune of around 0.5% from the initially budgeted 6.8%,"said Madhavi Arora, lead economist, Emkay Global Financial Services.

