Government cuts down windfall tax on crude oil to ₹4,600 per tonne

Livemint

Windfall tax has been brought down to 4,600 per tonne. Previously windfall tax was at 7,000 per tonne.

Windfall tax on crude oil cut down.

The central government has reduced windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil to 4,600 per tonne. Previously windfall tax was at 7,000 per tonne.

There will be no windfall tax on export of diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF).

On July 16, windfall tax or special additional excise duty (SAED) was raised by 16.7 percent to 7,000 per tonne on crude oil whereas tax on diesel and ATF was kept the same at zero.

India started levying a windfall tax on crude oil producers from July 2022 and extended the taxes to exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, as private refiners wanted to sell fuel overseas to gain from refining margins instead of selling it domestically.

The government revises windfall tax on petroleum crude every fortnight based on average oil prices in the previous two weeks.

Previously, the government raised the windfall tax on petroleum crude by 16.66 per cent to 7,000 per metric tonne, from 6,000 per metric tonne, according to a government notification on Monday, July 15.

