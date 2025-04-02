Government Debt Pays Kenya Banks as Private Sector Debts Bite

(Bloomberg) -- Kenyan lenders boosted investments in government securities and slowed down lending to the private sector, even as returns from domestic debt kept dropping.

Advertisement

Yields on domestic debt retreated in the past six months, with the 91-day Treasury bills reaching a low of 8.79% at the latest auction on March 27 from a high of 15.7% at the end of September. Returns on 364-day debt have dropped to 10.4% from 16.8% last year.

Still, interest in short-term government debt has remained high, according to Absa Bank Kenya Plc Chief Finance Officer Yusuf Omari.

“If you look at the latest auctions, two of them in March, there’s been a significant over-subscription with one over 200%,” he said. “As we move into the medium-term, you start seeing preference on customer loans as opposed to investing in government securities.”

This year, consumer demand will likely remain subdued due to weaker disposable income and higher taxes, Omari said.

Advertisement

The Kenyan unit of Equity Group Holdings Plc, the nation’s biggest lender by market value, increased its government securities holdings by about 21% but cut net loans to customers by nearly 6%. Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Ltd. reversed an earlier decision to pull back from government securities, instead adding to them by about 46% from a year earlier, while loans to customers shrunk 7%.

“Lazy banking won again,” said Sylvester Odhiambo, a research analyst at Dyer & Blair Investment Bank.

For banks, business this year will likely come from the corporate world, according to Melodie Gatuguta, associate banking analyst at Standard Investment Bank. “The cost of living is still high,” she said. “For retail borrowers, it may be still a bit rough.”

Advertisement

Still, while banks were adding to their holdings, central bank data shows that their overall share of the market in Kenyan domestic government securities remain roughly stable around 45%, where it has been since mid-2023.

--With assistance from Eric Ombok and Adelaide Changole.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com