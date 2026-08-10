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Strong OFS momentum puts govt within reach of FY27 asset-sale goal of ₹80,000 cr

Dhirendra Kumar
4 min read10 Aug 2026, 03:53 PM IST
Asset monetisation has contributed another <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6,366.93 crore, while PSU dividends have added <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,553.43 crore to government receipts.
Asset monetisation has contributed another ₹6,366.93 crore, while PSU dividends have added ₹2,553.43 crore to government receipts.
Summary

The government has raised 51,787 crore so far this financial year through stake sales in public sector companies, according to official data reviewed by Mint, with a bulk of the proceeds coming from the share sale in Life Insurance Corporation of India Ltd (LIC).

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New Delhi: The government is on course to meet its 80,000-crore asset sales target for FY27, after missing similar goals in recent years, driven by an aggressive offer-for-sale (OFS) programme.

New Delhi: The government is on course to meet its 80,000-crore asset sales target for FY27, after missing similar goals in recent years, driven by an aggressive offer-for-sale (OFS) programme.

The government has raised 51,787 crore so far this financial year through stake sales in public sector companies, according to official data reviewed by Mint, with a bulk of the proceeds coming from the share sale in Life Insurance Corporation of India Ltd (LIC).

The government has raised 51,787 crore so far this financial year through stake sales in public sector companies, according to official data reviewed by Mint, with a bulk of the proceeds coming from the share sale in Life Insurance Corporation of India Ltd (LIC).

The OFS proceeds alone amounted to 64.7% of the 80,000-crore target set in the Union Budget under miscellaneous capital receipts. When 6,366.93 crore raised through asset monetisation is added, the amount mobilised through these two routes rises to 58,154 crore, or 72.7% of the full-year target.

OFS dominates

Analysts said strong investor appetite for the offer-for-sale (OFS) route, where existing shareholders divest their stakes, could help the government meet its FY27 disinvestment and asset-monetisation target.

Also Read | India Inc raises dividends, but payout ratio hits 12-year low

“We note that the first-quarter fiscal data have, so far, raised no alarm bells. That said, the government needs to build fiscal buffers against unforeseen global and domestic risks, particularly amid uncertainty over the Middle East crisis and the risk of higher subsidy and import costs,” said Madhavi Arora, chief economist, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.

Moreover, divestment has consistently fallen short of budgeted targets in recent years, making a stronger push this year both necessary and timely, said Arora.

The government has also received 2,553.43 crore in dividends from public sector undertakings (PSUs), taking total miscellaneous receipts to 61,636.38 crore, according to the latest data from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), the agency under the finance ministry that handles government investments in PSUs and asset-monetisation programme.

The proposed strategic sale of IDBI Bank, in which the Centre and LIC jointly hold about 95%, could provide a further boost to government receipts.

Separately, the government has received 118.73 crore from the strategic disinvestment of Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corp. Ltd. and 810 crore through remittance from SUUTI (Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India), which are not included in the OFS-led calculation above.

The OFS route has been the principal driver of the government's disinvestment receipts this year. The Centre has sold stakes in Central Bank of India, Coal India, NHPC, NLC India, General Insurance Corporation of India, Indian Railway Finance Corporation and Cochin Shipyard, followed by the much larger stake sale in LIC.

DIPAM's transaction-level data shows that these eight OFS transactions together fetched 51,787.29 crore. The LIC transaction accounts for the largest share, with the government selling 6.5% of its stake for 31,514.89 crore, reducing its holding to 90%. The transaction was also aimed at helping LIC meet its mandated 10% minimum public shareholding ahead of its May 2027 deadline.

Also Read | Govt sought ₹70k cr from IDBI Bank stake sale, bids fell short of expectations

Queries emailed to the spokesperson of the finance ministry and DIPAM secretary remained unanswered till press time.

The other seven OFS transactions have generated 20,272.40 crore, the DIPAM data showed. The Centre raised 5,542.36 crore from Coal India, 4,357.36 crore from NHPC, 3,090.47 crore from GIC, 2,266.13 crore from Central Bank of India, 2,081.27 crore from IRFC, 1,711.24 crore from Cochin Shipyard and 1,223.57 crore from NLC India.

Asset boost

The pace of stake sales marks a significant acceleration in the government's asset-sale programme. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha on 27 July, minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that the government had realised 26,639.33 crore as of 22 July. This included 20,272.40 crore raised through offer-for-sale (OFS) transactions, and 6,366.93 crore through asset monetisation, taking the combined amount to 26,639.33 crore at that point.

Earlier, Mint reported on 24 July that the government was planning to launch a second series of OFS transactions with the objective of reducing its stake in select public sector enterprises while ensuring that its shareholding remains well above 60%, leaving sufficient headroom for future stake dilution while retaining majority ownership.

In its July response to parliament, Chaudhary said that separate disinvestment targets had been discontinued from FY24 and that the 80,000 crore provided in the FY27 Budget falls under the broader category of miscellaneous capital receipts.

He also said that the timing of individual disinvestment transactions depends on market conditions, investor interest, economic and geopolitical developments and administrative feasibility.

Also Read | India’s bank credit boom is back—but this time, it looks different
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Meet the Author

Dhirendra Kumar

Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground rRead more

eporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.

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HomeEconomyStrong OFS momentum puts govt within reach of FY27 asset-sale goal of ₹80,000 cr

Strong OFS momentum puts govt within reach of FY27 asset-sale goal of ₹80,000 cr

Dhirendra Kumar
4 min read10 Aug 2026, 03:53 PM IST
Asset monetisation has contributed another <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6,366.93 crore, while PSU dividends have added <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,553.43 crore to government receipts.
Asset monetisation has contributed another ₹6,366.93 crore, while PSU dividends have added ₹2,553.43 crore to government receipts.
Summary

The government has raised 51,787 crore so far this financial year through stake sales in public sector companies, according to official data reviewed by Mint, with a bulk of the proceeds coming from the share sale in Life Insurance Corporation of India Ltd (LIC).

Gift this article

New Delhi: The government is on course to meet its 80,000-crore asset sales target for FY27, after missing similar goals in recent years, driven by an aggressive offer-for-sale (OFS) programme.

New Delhi: The government is on course to meet its 80,000-crore asset sales target for FY27, after missing similar goals in recent years, driven by an aggressive offer-for-sale (OFS) programme.

The government has raised 51,787 crore so far this financial year through stake sales in public sector companies, according to official data reviewed by Mint, with a bulk of the proceeds coming from the share sale in Life Insurance Corporation of India Ltd (LIC).

The government has raised 51,787 crore so far this financial year through stake sales in public sector companies, according to official data reviewed by Mint, with a bulk of the proceeds coming from the share sale in Life Insurance Corporation of India Ltd (LIC).

The OFS proceeds alone amounted to 64.7% of the 80,000-crore target set in the Union Budget under miscellaneous capital receipts. When 6,366.93 crore raised through asset monetisation is added, the amount mobilised through these two routes rises to 58,154 crore, or 72.7% of the full-year target.

OFS dominates

Analysts said strong investor appetite for the offer-for-sale (OFS) route, where existing shareholders divest their stakes, could help the government meet its FY27 disinvestment and asset-monetisation target.

Also Read | India Inc raises dividends, but payout ratio hits 12-year low

“We note that the first-quarter fiscal data have, so far, raised no alarm bells. That said, the government needs to build fiscal buffers against unforeseen global and domestic risks, particularly amid uncertainty over the Middle East crisis and the risk of higher subsidy and import costs,” said Madhavi Arora, chief economist, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.

Moreover, divestment has consistently fallen short of budgeted targets in recent years, making a stronger push this year both necessary and timely, said Arora.

The government has also received 2,553.43 crore in dividends from public sector undertakings (PSUs), taking total miscellaneous receipts to 61,636.38 crore, according to the latest data from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), the agency under the finance ministry that handles government investments in PSUs and asset-monetisation programme.

The proposed strategic sale of IDBI Bank, in which the Centre and LIC jointly hold about 95%, could provide a further boost to government receipts.

Separately, the government has received 118.73 crore from the strategic disinvestment of Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corp. Ltd. and 810 crore through remittance from SUUTI (Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India), which are not included in the OFS-led calculation above.

The OFS route has been the principal driver of the government's disinvestment receipts this year. The Centre has sold stakes in Central Bank of India, Coal India, NHPC, NLC India, General Insurance Corporation of India, Indian Railway Finance Corporation and Cochin Shipyard, followed by the much larger stake sale in LIC.

DIPAM's transaction-level data shows that these eight OFS transactions together fetched 51,787.29 crore. The LIC transaction accounts for the largest share, with the government selling 6.5% of its stake for 31,514.89 crore, reducing its holding to 90%. The transaction was also aimed at helping LIC meet its mandated 10% minimum public shareholding ahead of its May 2027 deadline.

Also Read | Govt sought ₹70k cr from IDBI Bank stake sale, bids fell short of expectations

Queries emailed to the spokesperson of the finance ministry and DIPAM secretary remained unanswered till press time.

The other seven OFS transactions have generated 20,272.40 crore, the DIPAM data showed. The Centre raised 5,542.36 crore from Coal India, 4,357.36 crore from NHPC, 3,090.47 crore from GIC, 2,266.13 crore from Central Bank of India, 2,081.27 crore from IRFC, 1,711.24 crore from Cochin Shipyard and 1,223.57 crore from NLC India.

Asset boost

The pace of stake sales marks a significant acceleration in the government's asset-sale programme. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha on 27 July, minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that the government had realised 26,639.33 crore as of 22 July. This included 20,272.40 crore raised through offer-for-sale (OFS) transactions, and 6,366.93 crore through asset monetisation, taking the combined amount to 26,639.33 crore at that point.

Earlier, Mint reported on 24 July that the government was planning to launch a second series of OFS transactions with the objective of reducing its stake in select public sector enterprises while ensuring that its shareholding remains well above 60%, leaving sufficient headroom for future stake dilution while retaining majority ownership.

In its July response to parliament, Chaudhary said that separate disinvestment targets had been discontinued from FY24 and that the 80,000 crore provided in the FY27 Budget falls under the broader category of miscellaneous capital receipts.

He also said that the timing of individual disinvestment transactions depends on market conditions, investor interest, economic and geopolitical developments and administrative feasibility.

Also Read | India’s bank credit boom is back—but this time, it looks different
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Dhirendra Kumar

Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground rRead more

eporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEconomyStrong OFS momentum puts govt within reach of FY27 asset-sale goal of ₹80,000 cr
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