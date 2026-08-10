Strong OFS momentum puts govt within reach of FY27 asset-sale goal of ₹80,000 cr

New Delhi: The government is on course to meet its ₹80,000-crore asset sales target for FY27, after missing similar goals in recent years, driven by an aggressive offer-for-sale (OFS) programme.
New Delhi: The government is on course to meet its ₹80,000-crore asset sales target for FY27, after missing similar goals in recent years, driven by an aggressive offer-for-sale (OFS) programme.
The government has raised ₹51,787 crore so far this financial year through stake sales in public sector companies, according to official data reviewed by Mint, with a bulk of the proceeds coming from the share sale in Life Insurance Corporation of India Ltd (LIC).
The government has raised ₹51,787 crore so far this financial year through stake sales in public sector companies, according to official data reviewed by Mint, with a bulk of the proceeds coming from the share sale in Life Insurance Corporation of India Ltd (LIC).
The OFS proceeds alone amounted to 64.7% of the ₹80,000-crore target set in the Union Budget under miscellaneous capital receipts. When ₹6,366.93 crore raised through asset monetisation is added, the amount mobilised through these two routes rises to ₹58,154 crore, or 72.7% of the full-year target.
OFS dominates
Analysts said strong investor appetite for the offer-for-sale (OFS) route, where existing shareholders divest their stakes, could help the government meet its FY27 disinvestment and asset-monetisation target.
“We note that the first-quarter fiscal data have, so far, raised no alarm bells. That said, the government needs to build fiscal buffers against unforeseen global and domestic risks, particularly amid uncertainty over the Middle East crisis and the risk of higher subsidy and import costs,” said Madhavi Arora, chief economist, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.
Moreover, divestment has consistently fallen short of budgeted targets in recent years, making a stronger push this year both necessary and timely, said Arora.
The government has also received ₹2,553.43 crore in dividends from public sector undertakings (PSUs), taking total miscellaneous receipts to ₹61,636.38 crore, according to the latest data from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), the agency under the finance ministry that handles government investments in PSUs and asset-monetisation programme.
The proposed strategic sale of IDBI Bank, in which the Centre and LIC jointly hold about 95%, could provide a further boost to government receipts.
Separately, the government has received ₹118.73 crore from the strategic disinvestment of Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corp. Ltd. and ₹810 crore through remittance from SUUTI (Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India), which are not included in the OFS-led calculation above.
The OFS route has been the principal driver of the government's disinvestment receipts this year. The Centre has sold stakes in Central Bank of India, Coal India, NHPC, NLC India, General Insurance Corporation of India, Indian Railway Finance Corporation and Cochin Shipyard, followed by the much larger stake sale in LIC.
DIPAM's transaction-level data shows that these eight OFS transactions together fetched ₹ ₹51,787.29 crore. The LIC transaction accounts for the largest share, with the government selling 6.5% of its stake for ₹31,514.89 crore, reducing its holding to 90%. The transaction was also aimed at helping LIC meet its mandated 10% minimum public shareholding ahead of its May 2027 deadline.
Queries emailed to the spokesperson of the finance ministry and DIPAM secretary remained unanswered till press time.
The other seven OFS transactions have generated ₹20,272.40 crore, the DIPAM data showed. The Centre raised ₹5,542.36 crore from Coal India, ₹4,357.36 crore from NHPC, ₹3,090.47 crore from GIC, ₹2,266.13 crore from Central Bank of India, ₹2,081.27 crore from IRFC, ₹1,711.24 crore from Cochin Shipyard and ₹1,223.57 crore from NLC India.
Asset boost
The pace of stake sales marks a significant acceleration in the government's asset-sale programme. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha on 27 July, minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that the government had realised ₹26,639.33 crore as of 22 July. This included ₹20,272.40 crore raised through offer-for-sale (OFS) transactions, and ₹6,366.93 crore through asset monetisation, taking the combined amount to ₹26,639.33 crore at that point.
Earlier, Mint reported on 24 July that the government was planning to launch a second series of OFS transactions with the objective of reducing its stake in select public sector enterprises while ensuring that its shareholding remains well above 60%, leaving sufficient headroom for future stake dilution while retaining majority ownership.
In its July response to parliament, Chaudhary said that separate disinvestment targets had been discontinued from FY24 and that the ₹80,000 crore provided in the FY27 Budget falls under the broader category of miscellaneous capital receipts.
He also said that the timing of individual disinvestment transactions depends on market conditions, investor interest, economic and geopolitical developments and administrative feasibility.