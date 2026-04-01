India accelerates e-bus drive amid fuel risks, new 3k unit tender by June

According to two executives in the know, the tender will be rolled out under the PM e-bus seva scheme, which aims to subsidize purchase of 10,000 e-buses across the country. For the government, the tender will take the number of e-buses tendered in the last one year to nearly 20,000 units.



Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL), a government-backed firm that manages the e-bus tenders, confirmed to Mint that the tender will be rolled out in the next two to three months.