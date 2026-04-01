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India accelerates e-bus drive amid fuel risks, new 3k unit tender by June

Ayaan KartikManas Pimpalkhare
3 min read1 Apr 2026, 05:50 AM IST
The tender will be rolled out under the PM e-bus seva scheme, which aims to subsidize purchase of 10,000 e-buses across the country.
The tender will be rolled out under the PM e-bus seva scheme, which aims to subsidize purchase of 10,000 e-buses across the country.(HT)
Summary

The move aims to sharpen the country's push to electrify public transport and reduce fuel dependence, as oil supply risks from the West Asia war continue to weigh on costs.

Gift this article

New Delhi: India plans to float a fresh tender for over 3,000 electric buses by June, according to people aware of the development. This is set to be launched just six months after closing of the country's largest e-bus tender for over 10,000 units.

New Delhi: India plans to float a fresh tender for over 3,000 electric buses by June, according to people aware of the development. This is set to be launched just six months after closing of the country's largest e-bus tender for over 10,000 units.

The move aims to sharpen the country's push to electrify public transport and reduce fuel dependence, as oil supply risks from the West Asia war continue to weigh on costs.

The move aims to sharpen the country's push to electrify public transport and reduce fuel dependence, as oil supply risks from the West Asia war continue to weigh on costs.

According to two executives in the know, the tender will be rolled out under the PM e-bus seva scheme, which aims to subsidize purchase of 10,000 e-buses across the country. For the government, the tender will take the number of e-buses tendered in the last one year to nearly 20,000 units.

Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL), a government-backed firm that manages the e-bus tenders, confirmed to Mint that the tender will be rolled out in the next two to three months.

Also Read | India relaxes sourcing rules to speed up electric bus, truck production

“Final numbers will be confirmed by MoHUA (ministry of housing and urban affairs) after the elections and the model code of conduct in the states is over,” a CESL spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are among the poll-bound states in April-May this year.

One of the executives mentioned above added that the number of e-buses to be tendered can be in the range of 3,000-3,700. The last tender under the PM e-bus sewa scheme was launched in 2024.

India's electric bus push has been gaining momentum as the government's subsidy focus largely shifts towards electric buses and trucks from two- and three-wheelers.

India is looking to find alternative sources of energy as fossil fuel supplies are being disrupted due to the ongoing US-Iran war. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told state chief ministers and lieutenant governors that the use of alternative fuels, including electric mobility, should be promoted.

In 2025, the Centre had floated a tender under the flagship PM E-Drive scheme to deploy 10,900 e-buses in five cities with CESL as the demand aggregator, the largest such tender in the country. In January 2026, letters of award were given to PMI Electro, EKA Mobility, Olectra Greentech, among others, for this long-term supply contract.

A second PM E-Drive scheme tender has also been floated for about 3,000 more buses to cover more major cities.

Also Read | Delhi joins the Centre's e-bus payment security scheme

Meanwhile, manufacturers have also shown interest in e-bus tenders under the PM E-bus Sewa scheme run by the ministry of housing and urban affairs, with a target of deploying 10,000 buses in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. So far, more than 6,200 e-buses have been tendered under this scheme, as per a written reply from the government in Lok Sabha on 10 March.

Moreover, India recorded e-bus sales of 4,978 units in FY26, compared to 3,313 units in the previous fiscal year.

"The government’s continued push towards electrifying public transport is a strong and timely signal for the industry. The broader vision of scaling up to 50,000 electric buses is already translating into tangible momentum, with a significant portion being tendered or deployed over the past year," said Ganesh Mani, chief executive at Switch Mobility, Ashok Leyland's electric bus arm.

Queries sent to Tata Motors Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd, PMI Electro Mobility Solutions Pvt. Ltd and Olectra Greentech Ltd did not reply to emailed queries on the development.

Analysts have noted that e-bus sales are entering their phase of scaling. “Annual e‑bus volumes are projected to exceed 17,000 units by FY27, nearly 15% of total bus sales compared with just 4% in FY24. This is driven by large public transport tenders and multi‑year procurement pipelines,” said Saket Mehra, partner and automotive & EV industry leader at Grant Thornton Bharat.

Industry executives said government tenders will make it easier for them to roll out e-buses faster in the next few years.

Also Read | Top electric bus makers gear up for govt’s 6,230-bus mega tender

"The only challenge to this e-bus adoption is infrastructural readiness. We need to build depots and charging infrastructure before the buses are deployed," Sudhir Mehta, founder and chairman at Eka Mobility, told Mint.

He said the West Asia crisis is giving impetus to the shift towards EVs as fossil fuels supply chains are tough derisk.

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Topics

Meet the Author

Ayaan Kartik

Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their coRead more

mponents. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.

Read Less
Manas Pimpalkhare

Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policyRead more

, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s growth. He writes on government regulation, manufacturing, and the clean energy transition, with particular depth in areas such as electric mobility, battery ecosystems, and rare-earth supply chains. He has written on India’s efforts to build domestic capacity in electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as the broader push to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience. His reports are not limited to capturing the headline; they also aim to explain complex policy simply.<br><br>Manas has studied law in Pune, the city where he grew up, followed by a business journalism diploma from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. In his almost two years of being a correspondent for Mint, Manas has reported as major wars unfolded, a general election brought surprises for both the ruling party and the Opposition, and three Union Budget announcements where India has charted its economic course for the days to come.<br><br>On vacation, Manas plays bass guitar with his friends in Space & Co, their jam-rock band. He also likes cats, and occasions of late-night snacking.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEconomyIndia accelerates e-bus drive amid fuel risks, new 3k unit tender by June

India accelerates e-bus drive amid fuel risks, new 3k unit tender by June

Ayaan KartikManas Pimpalkhare
3 min read1 Apr 2026, 05:50 AM IST
The tender will be rolled out under the PM e-bus seva scheme, which aims to subsidize purchase of 10,000 e-buses across the country.
The tender will be rolled out under the PM e-bus seva scheme, which aims to subsidize purchase of 10,000 e-buses across the country.(HT)
Summary

The move aims to sharpen the country's push to electrify public transport and reduce fuel dependence, as oil supply risks from the West Asia war continue to weigh on costs.

Gift this article

New Delhi: India plans to float a fresh tender for over 3,000 electric buses by June, according to people aware of the development. This is set to be launched just six months after closing of the country's largest e-bus tender for over 10,000 units.

New Delhi: India plans to float a fresh tender for over 3,000 electric buses by June, according to people aware of the development. This is set to be launched just six months after closing of the country's largest e-bus tender for over 10,000 units.

The move aims to sharpen the country's push to electrify public transport and reduce fuel dependence, as oil supply risks from the West Asia war continue to weigh on costs.

The move aims to sharpen the country's push to electrify public transport and reduce fuel dependence, as oil supply risks from the West Asia war continue to weigh on costs.

According to two executives in the know, the tender will be rolled out under the PM e-bus seva scheme, which aims to subsidize purchase of 10,000 e-buses across the country. For the government, the tender will take the number of e-buses tendered in the last one year to nearly 20,000 units.

Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL), a government-backed firm that manages the e-bus tenders, confirmed to Mint that the tender will be rolled out in the next two to three months.

Also Read | India relaxes sourcing rules to speed up electric bus, truck production

“Final numbers will be confirmed by MoHUA (ministry of housing and urban affairs) after the elections and the model code of conduct in the states is over,” a CESL spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are among the poll-bound states in April-May this year.

One of the executives mentioned above added that the number of e-buses to be tendered can be in the range of 3,000-3,700. The last tender under the PM e-bus sewa scheme was launched in 2024.

India's electric bus push has been gaining momentum as the government's subsidy focus largely shifts towards electric buses and trucks from two- and three-wheelers.

India is looking to find alternative sources of energy as fossil fuel supplies are being disrupted due to the ongoing US-Iran war. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told state chief ministers and lieutenant governors that the use of alternative fuels, including electric mobility, should be promoted.

In 2025, the Centre had floated a tender under the flagship PM E-Drive scheme to deploy 10,900 e-buses in five cities with CESL as the demand aggregator, the largest such tender in the country. In January 2026, letters of award were given to PMI Electro, EKA Mobility, Olectra Greentech, among others, for this long-term supply contract.

A second PM E-Drive scheme tender has also been floated for about 3,000 more buses to cover more major cities.

Also Read | Delhi joins the Centre's e-bus payment security scheme

Meanwhile, manufacturers have also shown interest in e-bus tenders under the PM E-bus Sewa scheme run by the ministry of housing and urban affairs, with a target of deploying 10,000 buses in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. So far, more than 6,200 e-buses have been tendered under this scheme, as per a written reply from the government in Lok Sabha on 10 March.

Moreover, India recorded e-bus sales of 4,978 units in FY26, compared to 3,313 units in the previous fiscal year.

"The government’s continued push towards electrifying public transport is a strong and timely signal for the industry. The broader vision of scaling up to 50,000 electric buses is already translating into tangible momentum, with a significant portion being tendered or deployed over the past year," said Ganesh Mani, chief executive at Switch Mobility, Ashok Leyland's electric bus arm.

Queries sent to Tata Motors Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd, PMI Electro Mobility Solutions Pvt. Ltd and Olectra Greentech Ltd did not reply to emailed queries on the development.

Analysts have noted that e-bus sales are entering their phase of scaling. “Annual e‑bus volumes are projected to exceed 17,000 units by FY27, nearly 15% of total bus sales compared with just 4% in FY24. This is driven by large public transport tenders and multi‑year procurement pipelines,” said Saket Mehra, partner and automotive & EV industry leader at Grant Thornton Bharat.

Industry executives said government tenders will make it easier for them to roll out e-buses faster in the next few years.

Also Read | Top electric bus makers gear up for govt’s 6,230-bus mega tender

"The only challenge to this e-bus adoption is infrastructural readiness. We need to build depots and charging infrastructure before the buses are deployed," Sudhir Mehta, founder and chairman at Eka Mobility, told Mint.

He said the West Asia crisis is giving impetus to the shift towards EVs as fossil fuels supply chains are tough derisk.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Ayaan Kartik

Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their coRead more

mponents. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.

Read Less
Manas Pimpalkhare

Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policyRead more

, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s growth. He writes on government regulation, manufacturing, and the clean energy transition, with particular depth in areas such as electric mobility, battery ecosystems, and rare-earth supply chains. He has written on India’s efforts to build domestic capacity in electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as the broader push to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience. His reports are not limited to capturing the headline; they also aim to explain complex policy simply.<br><br>Manas has studied law in Pune, the city where he grew up, followed by a business journalism diploma from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. In his almost two years of being a correspondent for Mint, Manas has reported as major wars unfolded, a general election brought surprises for both the ruling party and the Opposition, and three Union Budget announcements where India has charted its economic course for the days to come.<br><br>On vacation, Manas plays bass guitar with his friends in Space & Co, their jam-rock band. He also likes cats, and occasions of late-night snacking.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEconomyIndia accelerates e-bus drive amid fuel risks, new 3k unit tender by June
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