Government finances in FY23 so far: A report card

Union Budget 2022-23, presented by the government on 1 February, aimed to walk the tightrope between spurring growth in the economy by spending to build new assets and reverting back to a path of fiscal discipline after the covid-19 pandemic upended many plans and calculations. Each month the government puts out numbers on how its finances are faring, with the latest data being for July 2022, which is effectively a one-third point of the financial year. (Data for August is due this week.) Here are five notable takeaways from this data on how the government has fared for the four-month period from April to July.