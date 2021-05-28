Government garners 3994 crore from Axis Bank stake sale

NEW DELHI: The central government has garnered Rs3,994 crore from its stake sale in Axis Bank after the offer for sale closed for both retail and non-retail investors, a finance ministry official said under condition of anonymity.

The finance ministry last week sold 58 million shares or 1.95% stake held in Axis Bank through the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) to non-retail and retail investors. The portion reserved for non-retail investors was over-subscribed four times the base size.

The central government had sold nearly one crore shares of Axis Bank worth around ₹600 crore last year held through SUUTI, taking advantage of the buoyant equity market.

SUUTI held a 3.45% stake in the bank as of 31 March, according to exchange filings. After the latest sale, its shareholding in the lender is likely to come down to 1.5%.

Parliament bifurcated UTI in 2002 after the company’s US-64 investment plan ran into trouble, creating SUUTI and UTI Asset Management Co. Pvt. Ltd. The former holds the assured-return investment plans of UTI and the latter oversees the market-linked plans.

SUUTI has minority stakes in several listed and unlisted companies, with most of its value locked in hotels-to-personal care conglomerate ITC Ltd (7.93%), and construction engineering company Larsen & Toubro Ltd (1.8%). It had earlier sold off all of its stake in L&T.

The government’s ambitious disinvestment schedule for FY22 may get delayed because of the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic, disinvestment secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said at Mint India Investment Summit 2021 last month. Pandey, however, exuded confidence that the ₹1.75 trillion target is still achievable. With revenues expected to shrink for the second consecutive year in FY22, achieving the disinvestment target will be crucial for the finance ministry.

