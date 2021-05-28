Government garners 3994 crore from Axis Bank stake sale

The government’s ambitious disinvestment schedule for FY22 may get delayed because of the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic, disinvestment secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said at Mint India Investment Summit 2021 last month. Pandey, however, exuded confidence that the ₹1.75 trillion target is still achievable. With revenues expected to shrink for the second consecutive year in FY22, achieving the disinvestment target will be crucial for the finance ministry.

