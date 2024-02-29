Government hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to ₹4,600/tonne from March 1
The government also cut the windfall tax on diesel to zero from 1.50 per litre effective March 1. The tax on petrol and aviation turbine fuel will continue to be zero.
