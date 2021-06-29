Government is following a capex driven strategy: CEA Subramanian

“The two key spillover effects that manifested (because of spurt in GFCF) was one, consumption after having declined three quarters because of both the pandemic induced restrictions and pandemic induced risk aversion, grew by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Secondly, contact sensitive sectors which were affected across the world because of the pandemic and declined in high double digits in the previous three quarters declined by only 2.3% in the fourth quarter. This is quite important to illustrate the linkages that are there at the macro- economic level from investment to consumption and service sector activities as well," he said while speaking at a webinar organised by ISID and UNCTAD.