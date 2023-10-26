The Indian government has issued mandatory quality norms for several products in a bid to control the import of sub-standard goods and boost domestic manufacturing. The list of items, news agency PTI reported, helmets of police force, door fittings and bottled water dispensers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade issued a notification on October 23 outlining the changes. It will apply to:

Helmets for Police Force, Civil Defence and Personal Protection (Quality Control) Order, 2023 Bottled Water Dispensers (Quality Control) Order, 2023 Door Fittings (Quality Control) Order, 2023 According to these orders, these items cannot be manufactured, sold, traded, imported, or stocked unless they bear the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) mark. The DPIIT order stated that these regulations will become effective 6 months from the date of publication of the notifications. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The DPIIT has allowed nine months for small industries and 12 months for micro industries to comply with these Quality Control Orders.

The DPIIT in collaboration with BIS and stakeholders have identified 318 product standards with over 60 new QCO's. Violations of these orders can lead to imprisonment of upto 2 years and fines of atleast ₹2 lakh under the BIS Act. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mandatory Quality Control Orders (QCOs) play a vital role in prevention of import of sub-standard products, ensure fair trade practices and guarantee consumer safety and environmental protection. These orders have been previously issued for various products, including smart meters, welding rods, cookware, fire extinguishers and gas stoves.

(With inputs from PTI)

(With inputs from PTI)

