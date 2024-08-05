Govt jobs lure younger rural workers, older generations prefer salaried roles
SummaryAmong those who are seeking to re-enter the paid workforce, 73% of men and 77% of women prefer salaried jobs, with women slightly more inclined towards private salaried jobs, shows a report. How does job preference among youth change across gender and age in rural India? Mint explores
In India, the allure of government jobs, known for their stability and benefits, is particularly strong among younger men and women in rural areas who are looking to re-enter the paid workforce. However, this preference wanes among the older population who are willing to take on any salaried work, according to the State Rural Youth Employment report by Global Development Incubator (GDI), Global Opportunity Youth Network (GOYN), and Development Intelligence Unit (DIU).