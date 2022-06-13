Government not considering a ban on rice exports: Food Secretary

“We have sufficient rice stock and rice production is also good. Talks of a ban on rice exports are mere speculation, there are no such plans,” Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said on the sidelines of a press conference.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
India has sufficient rice stocks and there are no plans to restrict exports of rice, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said on Monday. Export restrictions on wheat and sugar had led to speculations that rice could be the next commodity to be put under the restricted category.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
India has sufficient rice stocks and there are no plans to restrict exports of rice, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said on Monday. Export restrictions on wheat and sugar had led to speculations that rice could be the next commodity to be put under the restricted category.
“We have sufficient rice stock and rice production is also good. Talks of a ban on rice exports are mere speculation, there are no such plans," Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said on the sidelines of a press conference.
“We have sufficient rice stock and rice production is also good. Talks of a ban on rice exports are mere speculation, there are no such plans," Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said on the sidelines of a press conference.
India had banned wheat exports on May 13 and capped exports of sugar at 100 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) from 1 June, anticipating a surge in demand during the upcoming festive season.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
These decisions followed a sharp rise in inflation hitting middle and lower-class households. While retail inflation jumped to its highest in over eight years, food inflation in April hit a record 8.38%.
The World Bank in its recent report said that it is also crucial to avoid export and import restrictions that magnify the rise in prices.
“It’s essential to boost the supply of key food and energy commodities. Markets look forward, so even mere announcements of future supply would help reduce prices and inflation expectations. In the poorest nations at the greatest risk of a food crisis, social safety nets should be buttressed," the report stated.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The war in Ukraine has led to high commodity prices, adding to supply disruptions, increasing food insecurity and poverty, exacerbating inflation, and contributing to tighter financial conditions.
The World Bank said that the growth in emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) this year has been downgraded to 3.4%, as negative spillovers from the invasion of Ukraine more than offset any near-term boost to some commodity exporters from higher energy prices.