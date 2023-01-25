Government raises Rs8,000 crore via maiden green bond issue2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 07:12 PM IST
- The RBI sold Rs4,000 crore of five-year bonds at a coupon rate of 7.10%, five basis points below the sovereign yield of similar tenure
MUMBAI : The maiden sovereign green bond issuanced worth ₹8000 crore was fully subscribed on Wednesday, at a better than expected yield as local investors lapped up the issuance.
