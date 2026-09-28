Centre set to seek Cabinet nod to extend a dozen flagship welfare schemes

New Delhi: The Centre is preparing to seek the Union Cabinet's approval to extend about a dozen flagship welfare and development schemes, including those for school meals, green energy, textiles, fisheries and justice, for five years until 2030-31, according to three government officials aware of the plan.
Several of these schemes were granted interim extensions that are set to expire on 30 September, they said, requesting anonymity. The appraisal and approval process for their extension comes against the backdrop of a busy political calendar, with assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa due in 2027.
According to the first of the three officials cited above, the schemes being readied for cabinet approval include PM POSHAN (Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman), Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), Fast Track Special Courts (FTSC), PM-KUSUM (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyaan), Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME), Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) and RoSCTL (Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies), among others.
“The meetings of the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) are underway,” said a second official.
Ministries including agriculture and farmers welfare, food processing industries and education have already made their presentations to the EFC, this official said. Others are scheduled to present their proposals by 30 September. Once the EFC, chaired by the finance ministry's expenditure secretary, clears the plan, a cabinet note will be circulated for approval.