Centre set to seek Cabinet nod to extend a dozen flagship welfare schemes

“It cannot be a blanket extension of all schemes. Whether a scheme should continue or be discontinued has to be assessed based on data and outcomes. Schemes such as PM POSHAN and others will definitely need to be extended. There is a long gap, and the states also need certainty," said NR Bhanumurthy, director, Madras School of Economics. "Ultimately, it has to be assessed on a case-by-case basis, depending on the outcomes and whether the scheme has achieved its stated objectives. All these factors need to be considered while deciding on an extension.”