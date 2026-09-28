Centre set to seek Cabinet nod to extend a dozen flagship welfare schemes

New Delhi: The Centre is preparing to seek the Union Cabinet's approval to extend about a dozen flagship welfare and development schemes, including those for school meals, green energy, textiles, fisheries and justice, for five years until 2030-31, according to three government officials aware of the plan.
New Delhi: The Centre is preparing to seek the Union Cabinet's approval to extend about a dozen flagship welfare and development schemes, including those for school meals, green energy, textiles, fisheries and justice, for five years until 2030-31, according to three government officials aware of the plan.
Several of these schemes were granted interim extensions that are set to expire on 30 September, they said, requesting anonymity. The appraisal and approval process for their extension comes against the backdrop of a busy political calendar, with assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa due in 2027.
Several of these schemes were granted interim extensions that are set to expire on 30 September, they said, requesting anonymity. The appraisal and approval process for their extension comes against the backdrop of a busy political calendar, with assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa due in 2027.
According to the first of the three officials cited above, the schemes being readied for cabinet approval include PM POSHAN (Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman), Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), Fast Track Special Courts (FTSC), PM-KUSUM (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyaan), Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME), Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) and RoSCTL (Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies), among others.
“The meetings of the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) are underway,” said a second official.
Ministries including agriculture and farmers welfare, food processing industries and education have already made their presentations to the EFC, this official said. Others are scheduled to present their proposals by 30 September. Once the EFC, chaired by the finance ministry's expenditure secretary, clears the plan, a cabinet note will be circulated for approval.
Experts say that timely extension of marquee schemes brings greater certainty for beneficiaries and implementing agencies, while helping ministries plan expenditure and programme delivery for the new five-year cycle.
“It cannot be a blanket extension of all schemes. Whether a scheme should continue or be discontinued has to be assessed based on data and outcomes. Schemes such as PM POSHAN and others will definitely need to be extended. There is a long gap, and the states also need certainty," said NR Bhanumurthy, director, Madras School of Economics. "Ultimately, it has to be assessed on a case-by-case basis, depending on the outcomes and whether the scheme has achieved its stated objectives. All these factors need to be considered while deciding on an extension.”
PM POSHAN, PMMSY, FTSC, PM-KUSUM, PMFME, and AIF are schemes aimed at improving school nutrition, developing the fisheries sector, expediting trials in cases of rape and offences under the POCSO Act, promoting solar energy in agriculture, formalizing micro food-processing enterprises, and creating agricultural infrastructure, respectively.
RoSCTL is an export-support scheme for apparel and made-ups, under which exporters receive a rebate on certain embedded state and central taxes and levies that are not otherwise refunded.
Queries emailed on 25 September to spokespersons for the Prime Minister’s Office, Cabinet Secretariat, finance ministry and expenditure secretary, and on Sunday to the ministries of education, fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, law and justice, new and renewable energy, agriculture and farmers welfare, food processing industries, and textiles remained unanswered till press time.
While PM-KUSUM is proposed to be extended with an allocation of ₹51,000 crore, PMFME, launched with ₹10,000 crore, is proposed to continue for another five years. AIF, with a ₹1 trillion lending target, has also been extended to 30 September, with the agriculture ministry seeking another ₹1 trillion. PM POSHAN, PMMSY and FTSC are also under appraisal or temporary extension. RoSCTL and Supporting Dairy Cooperatives and Farmer Producer Organizations (SDCFPO) have similarly received extensions until 30 September, pending longer-term approvals.
The schemes have seen varying levels of implementation. PM POSHAN has built a nationwide school-meal network, PMMSY has expanded investment and production in fisheries, FTSCs have disposed of over 400,000 cases, while PM-KUSUM’s solarisation targets remain only partly achieved. PMFME has sanctioned over 144,000 loans to micro food-processing units, and AIF has emerged as a major source of financing for farm infrastructure.
Some major schemes have already been approved for extension. PM-KISAN, under which the Centre provides ₹6,000 a year to eligible farmers, has been approved for 2026-27 to 2030-31 with an outlay of ₹3.15 trillion. Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 has been extended until December 2028 with an outlay of ₹8.69 trillion, while Prime Minister Awas Yojana-Gramin has been approved for 2024-25 to 2028-29 with an outlay of ₹3.06 trillion. Designing Innovative Solutions for Holistic Access to Justice (DISHA) 2.0 and the revamped Khelo India schemes have also received approval for the new five-year cycle.
“Timely extension of these schemes is important for all stakeholders, with farmers at the centre. It helps in better planning for agriculture-related investments, particularly in irrigation, renewable energy and post-harvest infrastructure. Farmers, FPOs and other implementing agencies need policy and funding certainty to plan and execute such investments,” said Rakesh Arrawatia, professor at the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) and dean, School of Cooperative Banking and Finance.
Industry experts see the proposed extension of PM-KUSUM 2.0 as an opportunity to further strengthen technology, manufacturing capacity and nationwide service ecosystem.
“It has the potential to accelerate India's shift towards clean, reliable and affordable farm energy. Wider access to solar pumps can strengthen irrigation security, reduce dependence on conventional energy and boost farm productivity, while creating opportunities in manufacturing, technology, installation and rural services,” said Ankit Patidar, chief marketing officer, Shakti Pumps, a solar pump manufacturer.