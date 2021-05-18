Government sees better fiscal numbers in FY21 than budgeted

The fiscal position of the central government has witnessed improvement in the second half of FY21 due to a revival in economic activities. The provisional figures for indirect tax collections for FY21 show that net revenue collections are ₹10.71 trillion, 108.2% of the RE and have registered a growth of 12.3% over the preceding year. GST collections of Centre during FY21 stand at ₹5.48 trillion as compared with ₹5.99 trillion in FY20—106% of RE, though 8% lower than the last year’s collection. In the second half of FY21, GST collections registered a good growth and collections exceeded ₹1 trillion in each of the six months owing to economic recovery during this period. The provisional figures of net direct tax collections for FY21 are at ₹9.45 trillion, 104.5% of the RE.