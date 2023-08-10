comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 10 2023 15:59:09
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 618.1 -0.75%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120 -0.12%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573.55 -0.03%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 964.2 -0.86%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 217.4 -0.53%
Business News/ Economy / Sugar mills must sell at least 90% of allocated quantity
Back

Sugar mills must sell at least 90% of allocated quantity

 1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 11:55 PM IST Puja Das

The Indian government has set a minimum monthly sales quota for sugar mills at 90% of their allocated quota to prevent distortion of the domestic sugar market. The move aims to keep sugar prices stable ahead of the festival season and prevent accumulation of cane price arrears for farmers. Sugar prices have risen in recent months but have been stable for the past week. The government has the option to take further measures if prices increase.

The government imposed stock holding limits on sugar mills in 2018 to balance demand and supply (BLOOMBERG)Premium
The government imposed stock holding limits on sugar mills in 2018 to balance demand and supply (BLOOMBERG)

New Delhi: The government on Thursday set the minimum monthly sales quota for sugar mills at 90% of their allocated quota to prevent mills from selling either more or significantly less than what they are allocated each month. The move is aimed at keeping sugar prices in check ahead of the festival season.

“It has been observed that a few sugar mills are not following the monthly stockholding limit and they are selling either higher or significantly lower quantity from their monthly quota. Deviation from the monthly stock limit by sugar mills would distort the domestic sugar market and may result in accumulation of cane price arrears of farmers," a notification issued by the food and public distribution ministry on Thursday said.

Ex-mill sugar prices across India have risen 6.5% since mid-March and about 4% in the last one year. But prices have been stable for a week now, hovering at 3,510-3,700 a quintal in the key cane growing states of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, spot trade sources said.

“Each sugar mill is expected to sell at least 90% of the monthly quota allocated in the respective month," the notification read.

Some experts said the government has taken the measure to signal the market to behave. Otherwise, it is well-equipped to take measures if prices pick up.

A few experts said the move will benefit sugar mills that are unable to exhaust monthly sales quota for different reasons, including influential mills selling beyond their quota. “The mandatory minimum sales of 90% of the monthly quota will help mills that fail to exhaust their monthly quota owing to other mills selling beyond their quota allocation to increase their sales," a Delhi-based sugar market analyst said, requesting anonymity.

The government imposed stock holding limits on sugar mills in 2018 to balance demand and supply. It allocates a monthly sales quota for each sugar mill after calculating domestic consumption, which is about 2.25-2.3 million tonnes on average a month.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Puja Das
Puja Das is a New Delhi based policy reporter covering food, farm, fertiliser, water, and climate policies for Mint. Puja reports on farmers' distress and how the agriculture sector is impacting India's rural economy and policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at COP27. Puja holds a post-graduation degree in Broadcast Journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism & New Media, Bangalore.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 11:55 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout