Sugar mills must sell at least 90% of allocated quantity

The Indian government has set a minimum monthly sales quota for sugar mills at 90% of their allocated quota to prevent distortion of the domestic sugar market. The move aims to keep sugar prices stable ahead of the festival season and prevent accumulation of cane price arrears for farmers. Sugar prices have risen in recent months but have been stable for the past week. The government has the option to take further measures if prices increase.

