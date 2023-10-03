Government to meet its tax collection target for FY24: SBICaps
The Centre's net direct tax collection between 1 April and 16 September stood at ₹8.65 trillion, up 23.5% on an annual basis
New Delhi: The Indian government's tax mop-up will likely meet budget estimates for fiscal year (FY) 2024, with the expected shortfall in excise duty revenue offset by higher income tax collection, SBI Capital Markets Ltd. (SBICaps) said in a report on Tuesday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message