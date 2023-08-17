‘Use maize instead of grain for ethanol’

In the case of rice, we have ample stocks. In fact, our stocks are three-times higher than the buffer norm. Since the exports were going out, prices were going up. So, they put the export ban on white rice. There’s already an export ban on broken rice. This makes about 9.5 million tonnes together. This quantity will now remain in the system. They were offering rice at ₹31 a kg under OMSS, but the market prices were below. If you want to buy rice anywhere in Bihar, it is available at ₹25-30 a kg. They then reduced the price to ₹29 per kg. If inflation remains high because it’s a run up to the election and the government cannot afford high inflation, they can reduce the price further to ₹27-28 a kg. But that would amount to dumping by FCI as they selling rice way below their economic cost. This would hurt farmers’ interest. The best policy would be to provide income support to targeted beneficiaries rather than pulling prices down.