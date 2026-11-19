New Delhi: The government will examine industry demands to make more long-term loans available, including through a development finance institution (DFI) dedicated solely to lending to manufacturing projects, Anuradha Thakur, secretary, department of economic affairs, said on Thursday.
Speaking at an event of industry body Ficci, Thakur also called on industry, especially large firms, to pursue public-private partnerships, tie up with smaller businesses in a big way and address wage stagnation to help sustain domestic consumption.