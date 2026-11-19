NEW DELHI : New Delhi: The government will examine industry demands to make more long-term loans available, including through a development finance institution (DFI) dedicated solely to lending to manufacturing projects, Anuradha Thakur, secretary, department of economic affairs, said on Thursday.
NEW DELHI : New Delhi: The government will examine industry demands to make more long-term loans available, including through a development finance institution (DFI) dedicated solely to lending to manufacturing projects, Anuradha Thakur, secretary, department of economic affairs, said on Thursday.
Speaking at an event of industry body Ficci, Thakur also called on industry, especially large firms, to pursue public-private partnerships, tie up with smaller businesses in a big way and address wage stagnation to help sustain domestic consumption.
Speaking at an event of industry body Ficci, Thakur also called on industry, especially large firms, to pursue public-private partnerships, tie up with smaller businesses in a big way and address wage stagnation to help sustain domestic consumption.
“We, in our conversations, have spoken about the fact that long-tenor lending for the manufacturing and project finance space is something that industry is feeling the need for,” she said.
“Very strong banks with strong balance sheets are there. So, we will look into that (proposal for a new DFI), look into not only the merits, but how that can be shaped up. Because there were three very big DFIs that we had several decades back but they ran into some issues, which is why they got wound up and took different shapes over time,” she added.
Incremental loans needed
India needs incremental loans of more than ₹100 trillion over the next decade to raise share of manufacturing in the economy to 25% from close to 15% now, Ficci president Anant Goenka said this week in the customary stakeholder meeting with Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while floating the proposal for a DFI for manufacturing. Borrowing costs in India are nearly 4-5 percentage points higher than those in competitors, such as China and South Korea, he added.
Large and sustained credit flow to the manufacturing sector at reasonable costs remains critical for the country to ramp up its local production amid a realignment of global supply chains and spur large-scale job creation.
India set up a new DFI—the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development—in 2021 to address infrastructure financing gaps, but it doesn’t have such an entity solely for lending to manufacturing projects.
The country’s old DFI model became unviable after the 1991 reforms when their access to cheap central bank and government finances for onward lending was curbed, following the Narasimham Committee recommendations. Subsequently, ICICI merged into ICICI Bank in 2002; IDBI got converted into IDBI Bank in 2004. IFCI’s ability to lend to large projects remains heavily stunted.
Private investment picking up
Thakur said private investment has consistently picked up since April, and the tide appears to have turned.
“Initially, when we used to look at the data, we saw it was probably only in a few sectors. But as we move along month on month, the data shows it is actually broadening, and investments are coming in,” she said.
Any country, she said, will grow faster and on a more sure footing when industry, government and communities work together. India, she added, is now at a point from where it can really accelerate.
Pitching for more public-private partnerships (PPPs), Thakur said: “We don’t want to slip up again. We don’t want over-enthusiasm again, but we want a structure in which industry can come in, partner, leverage government budgets, and move forward in an accelerated manner.”
Wages and domestic demand
Thakur flagged wage stagnation as an issue the industry must look into, arguing that higher salaries for employees and workers spur demand and keep the cycle going.
She also said the 496 million people who moved above the lower-middle-income poverty line of $4.20 a day between 2011 and 2023, according to a World Bank report, are now part of aspirational India. These people can be industry’s clients and the source of future domestic demand as well as growth, calling for their greater attention to these sections of society.