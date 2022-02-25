Govt widens scope of e-invoicing from 1 April to improve tax compliance

Experts also said that the lower threshold of e-invoicing will encourage small businesses to embrace technology in issuing invoices. “Year 2022 seems to be one of changes for GST. First, the government came up with an entirely new tax regime for food delivery apps, and now small and medium enterprises sector is loathed with issuing e-invoices from April 2022, said Rajat Mohan, senior partner with AMRG & Associates, an accounting firm.