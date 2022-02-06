Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday that the government was working on quickly resolving the legacy fiscal stress among power distribution utilities as part of efforts to meet the climate change related goals India has set for itself.

Speaking at a virtual post-budget interaction organized by industry body Assocham, Sitharaman also said that she would take forward the industry proposal for inclusion of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) within GST when the GST Council meets next.

“On GST, as you have pointed out, it is not with me alone, it has got to go to the GST Council. The next time we meet in the council, I will put it on the table for them to discuss it," the minister said.

In response to industry suggestions for sending out further signals against dumping of ferrous and non-ferrous metals into India, the minister said that the competing demands from different sections of the industry—large scale metal producers competing with low-cost imports and the need for small businesses to have access to affordable raw materials--posed a policy dilemma.

“While we do not want dumping, we also want the price to be at affordable levels for MSMEs," the minister said.

Sitharaman said that the government was addressing the entrenched issues in the power sector, layer by layer.

Problems faced by the sector are legacy problems. “We will get that cleared out of the way so that futuristic financing and better partnership can be worked out. This is not going to be long drawn. We would like to very quickly sort this out because we understand the criticality of the sector," Sitharaman said. She added that it was important for this sector to be buoyant in order to meet the climate related commitments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India has set a net zero goal for emissions by 2070.

She said there was a need for more coordination between the Centre and the states as well as power distribution and generation companies. The financial troubles of power distribution utilities have been a major headache for policy makers and the rest of the value chain.

Sitharaman said that technical textile was an area where India could do a lot more to capture the global market. The minister assured that she would have a word with banks on ensuring access to credit for sectors needing liquidity.

A day earlier, Sitharaman had told business representatives at a post-budget interaction organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) that the government’s idea of scaling up capital investment was to support economic revival while building modern infrastructure, gaining from its multiplier effect and crowding in private investments. Sitharaman also urged the private sector to support the virtuous cycle of growth and to invest. The minister also said on Saturday that the rural distress was being addressed in multiple ways.

