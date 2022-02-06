Government working on resolving legacy fiscal stress among discoms: FM

Problems faced by the sector are legacy problems. “We will get that cleared out of the way so that futuristic financing and better partnership can be worked out. This is not going to be long drawn. We would like to very quickly sort this out because we understand the criticality of the sector," Sitharaman said. She added that it was important for this sector to be buoyant in order to meet the climate related commitments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India has set a net zero goal for emissions by 2070.