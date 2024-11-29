Governments are bigger than ever. They are also more useless

Across the board, governments have become more generous in times of trouble. During the pandemic they shovelled money to affected workers and companies, as well as to many that were carrying on largely as normal. Throughout the energy crisis of 2022, lots of governments threw caution to the wind. Even the German government, historically among the more tight-fisted, allocated 4.4% of GDP to measures shielding households and firms from its effects. More recently, some have lost the plot. In Italy a project to encourage homeowners to make their homes greener has spiralled out of control, with the government so far disbursing support worth more than €200bn (or 10% of GDP).