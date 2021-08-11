NEW DELHI: The Union government’s disinvestment programme is back on track, after being hit by the second wave of the pandemic, with the Centre aiming to complete the first privatisation of a central government public sector enterprise (CPSE) after a gap of 17 years in the current financial year, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey claimed on Wednesday.

“Covid hit us very badly. As you are aware it is much easier to do a market transaction and much more difficult to do a strategic sale where the bidder would actually take control of the company. So the due diligence process is extremely rigorous. We had controls on travel and so on. Gradually they are being lifted. Our disinvestment is back on track. We intend to do Air India privatisation this year. BPCL privatization we want to complete this year. After 17 years, the country will actually see a privatization, the last one happened in 2003-04 in the NDA government," Pandey said while speaking at annual session of industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Pandey said he was hopeful to completing the privatisation of Shipping Corporation of India, BEML, Pawan Hans and Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd as the entities have seen sufficient interest from bidders and their due diligence and financial bidding process was on.

"IDBI Bank disinvestment has been set into motion with the Cabinet approval and the EoI of Concur will be issued as soon as the land lease policy is finalised. On the asset monetization side, the Power Grid InvIT (Infrastructure Investment Trust) was actually successfully done. Second InvIT might come on GAIL side," he added.

Government also intends to exit Paradeep Phosphates Ltd after it was divested in 2002. “We are retaining some stake and we will completely exit this year. We are our intention to exit some other undertakings subject to the court rulings," Pandey said.

Pandey said disinvestment shouldn’t be used merely for fiscal plugging to fill in the budget from disinvestment receipts. “A very important role we actually see in these things is our reform policy. Fiscal plugging will sooner or later stop because we have got about ₹3.5 trillion out of disinvestment in last six years. But we have to also keep in mind that a lot of our listed companies, we have private investors there and we are also likely to ensure that their value don’t get eroded. We have to keep a balance into this as to how we do a calibrated disinvestment of the minority stake sale," he added.

Pandey said government expects to bring the much-anticipated Life Insurance Corporation initial public offering by end of FY22. “The mega listing we are planning this year in LIC and that will mean a big heft to the stock market once the LIC IPO which will be the biggest of its kind in the history of Indian stock market," he added.

The government has set an ambitious disinvestment target of Rs1.75 trillion for FY22. So far it has garnered Rs8,369 crore though minority stake sales in Axis Bank, NMDC and HUDCO. With revenues expected to shrink for the second consecutive year in FY22, achieving the disinvestment target will be crucial for the finance ministry.

