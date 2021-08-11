Government's disinvestment programme is back on track: DIPAM secretary

Pandey said disinvestment shouldn’t be used merely for fiscal plugging to fill in the budget from disinvestment receipts. “A very important role we actually see in these things is our reform policy. Fiscal plugging will sooner or later stop because we have got about ₹3.5 trillion out of disinvestment in last six years. But we have to also keep in mind that a lot of our listed companies, we have private investors there and we are also likely to ensure that their value don’t get eroded. We have to keep a balance into this as to how we do a calibrated disinvestment of the minority stake sale," he added.